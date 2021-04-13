Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kyle Eastmond played his last game for St Helens in July 2011 and missed that year's Grand Final

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Thursday, 15 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Playmaker Kyle Eastmond will play his first competitive game of rugby league in 10 years when he makes his Leeds Rhinos debut against Wigan Warriors.

Boss Richard Agar had delayed the debut to give Eastmond time to adjust. Luke Gale, Callum McLelland, Rob Lui and Richie Myler are all unavailable.

Wigan name star outside back Bevan French in the squad for the trip.

French is yet to feature this season after a trip home to Australia, but replaces suspended prop Liam Byrne.

Eastmond, who was a revelation at St Helens before a move to rugby union at the end of the 2011 season, is a timely returner for the Rhinos after the Challenge Cup defeat by Saints.

The Rhinos were forced to play back-rowers Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith in the halves, and were further weakened when Zane Tetevano was sent off - and could still face sanction as he faces an operational rules tribunal on Tuesday.

Wigan have won all three of their matches, even without the talismanic French, who scored 17 tries in 21 games last season.

Former Rhinos full-back Zak Hardaker has performed well in French's absence, scoring in each of his three outings so far, while Jake Bibby has five in three from the wing.

Leeds (from): T. Briscoe, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Smith, Thompson, A. Sutcliffe, Walters, L. Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Edwards, Gannon, Eastmond

Wigan (from): French, Hardaker, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Clubb, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Halsall, McDonnell, Hanley, Hastings