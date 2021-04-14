Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Castleford Tigers have won all three of their games across the Super League and Challenge Cup this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-a-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 16 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford make one change as they look to maintain their 100% start to the season when they face Leigh on Friday.

Danny Richardson is replaced by academy graduate Sam Hall who makes his first squad appearance of 2021.

Meanwhile, Leigh could hand debuts to James Bell and Josh Simm as they chase a first win of the season.

Kiwi forward Bell joined the club for the 2021 season from Championship side Toulouse while Simm agreed a two-week loan from St Helens on Wednesday.

Simm scored one try in four games for Leigh during a prior dual registration spell with the Centurions in 2019.

Former Wigan and Warrington centre Anthony Gelling also joined Leigh this week but is not named in their 21-man squad as he completes a quarantine period.

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Blair, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Hepi, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Eden, Turner, Bienek, Hall, O'Brien.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Tierney, Mellor, Flower, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Gerrard, Peteru, Gee, Sidlow, McCarthy, Mullen, Brand, Peats, Reynolds, Simm.

Referee: M. Griffiths