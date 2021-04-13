Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Aidan Sezer returns for the first time in 2021 after an impressive debut campaign at Huddersfield

Betfred Super League Venue: Hull College Craven Park Date: Friday, 16 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC local radio plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Tony Smith has named the same 21-man Hull KR squad that were available for the epic Challenge Cup defeat by Castleford Tigers last time out.

Korbin Sims was a late addition to that side after passing concussion protocols, while try-scorer prop Albert Vete retains his place in the group.

Huddersfield welcome back key playmaker Aidan Sezer to the squad after a calf niggle.

Ireland international Ronan Michael is also included by coach Ian Watson.

Giants picked up their first win after successive Super League defeats with a cup victory over Leigh Centurions, with England winger Jermaine McGillvary scoring a hat-trick.

Watson, who left Salford after back-to-back Grand Final and then Challenge Cup final appearances, has been tasked with making Giants similarly competitive.

Hosts Rovers are yet to win in Super League this season, although two of their three defeats were in golden point after full-time level scores - against Catalans and then Castleford.

The Robins had to play an extra 19 minutes on Friday night which, despite a week's turnaround, will prove a testing recovery time.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, Sims, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, King, Lewis, Ryan, Milnes, Johnson, Mustapha, Keinhorst.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Jk. Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Yates, O'Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Jones, English, Cogger, McQueen, Ashworth, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Senior, Wood, Michael