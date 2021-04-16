Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans beat Wakefield to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in their most recent game

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 17 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans make two changes to their squad as they face Salford in Super League on Saturday on their return to their Stade Gilbert Brutus home.

The French side bring in Micky McIlorum and Lambert Belmas as they replace Corentin Le Cam and Jordan Dezaria.

The Dragons have not played in France this season due to the first two rounds being played at one venue.

Salford make two changes, with Kevin Brown and Elijah Taylor coming in for Krisnan Inu and Sam Luckley.

Catalans (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Belmas, Laguerre, Baitieri, Kasiano, S Tomkins.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Watkins, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Ackers, Ikahihifo, Pauli, Taylor, Roberts, Johnson, Atkin, Kear, Livett, Williams, Costello, Ormondroyd, Wells, Lussick, Patton.

Referee: B. Thaler.