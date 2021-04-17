Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mitieli Vulikijapani could make his Super League debut after being granted release from active service in the British Army

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Sunday, 18 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC could give a debut to new signing Mitieli Vulikijapani after the British Army serviceman signed a one-year deal on Friday.

Manu Ma'u is out for up to a month with the calf injury he suffered in the Challenge Cup win over Featherstone last week but Marc Sneyd (dead leg) who missed the Cup win could return.

Warrington winger Tom Lineham serves the first of his three-match ban.

Mike Cooper and Gareth Widdop both return to the squad.

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Fonua, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Swift, Fash, McNamara, Scott, Bowden, Brown, Ferreira, Vulikijapani.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Butler, Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Wrench.