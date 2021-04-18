Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Amy Hardcastle's St Helens debut hat-trick was a painful reminder for former club Bradford

Reigning champions Leeds Rhinos got off to a flyer in round one of the Women's Super League, but their title rivals all made big statements as well.

Rhinos beat York City Knights 68-16 with a huge second-half display, but that was surpassed by St Helens' 86-0 victory over Bradford Bulls.

Grand Final runners-up Castleford Tigers won their local derby against Featherstone Rovers 40-6.

Wigan Warriors thrashed newcomers Warrington 52-8 to pick up two points.

Reigning Woman of Steel Courtney Winfield-Hill was a key influence for Leeds with two tries, but they only led 24-10 at half-time, having earlier gone behind when Ellie Hendry added to Katie Langton's try for the York City Knights.

However, a thumping 44 points in the second half put them well in control, and debut scores for Adaoha Akwiwu and Tara Moxon were a welcome bonus, as was a try for Sophie Robinson on her much-delayed return from a fractured tibia and fibula and dislocated ankle.

Kasey Gentles scored a hat-trick as Castleford earned the derby spoils against rivals Featherstone, who were 22-0 down at the break.

Rovers were overpowered, but Brogan Churm grabbed their consolation.

St Helens debutants Carrie Roberts and Amy Hardcastle scored hat-tricks on their debuts, the latter painfully reminding former club Bradford of her talents.

England international Jodie Cunningham also grabbed a treble, with Emily Rudge and Danielle Bush adding doubles.

Georgia Wilson was at the heart of Wigan's fine victory over Warrington, scoring five tries and kicking four goals.