Harry Smith scored a try on his Super League debut against Catalans Dragons in 2019

Wigan Warriors scrum-half Harry Smith has signed a new four-year deal.

The 21-year-old has made 22 appearances for Warriors, including playing in all four games so far this season.

He told the club website: external-link "I'm absolutely delighted to be signing a new long-term contract with Wigan. I've been here since the age of 14.

"We have a great first team squad and a number of players my age who will continue to go from strength to strength."