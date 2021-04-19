Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jackson Hastings has played in back-to-back Grand Finals in Super League, but lost both

Australian half-back Jackson Hastings will leave Wigan Warriors at the end of the season to return to his native country with Wests Tigers.

Hastings, 24, has been a huge hit in Super League since joining Salford in 2018, scoring 25 tries in 65 games, and was named the 2019 Man of Steel.

The ex-Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles half has signed a two-year deal with the National Rugby League club.

"He wants to leave Wigan a winner," executive director Kris Radlinski said. external-link

"There has been much speculation about an immediate exit, but I have had written assurances from his management team and through my relationship with [Wests head coach and ex-Wigan boss] Michael Maguire, 2021 was never an option."

Hastings has been to two Grand Finals, with Salford and Wigan respectively, since moving to England after a spell at Manly soured, and also played for Great Britain on their 2019 tour of the southern hemisphere.

"Over the last 15 months I've really appreciated being part of such an historic place and the expectations that come along with that," Hastings said.

"Kris and I have spoken at length about what the future holds. Having such a great relationship with him, the door is open if an opportunity arises in the future.

"I'm really grateful to all the fans for putting up with the rumours and speculation."