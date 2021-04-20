Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England played Fiji in the 2013 World Cup at Hull's KCOM Stadium

England will warm up for their 2021 Rugby League World Cup campaign with a friendly against Fiji in Rochdale on Friday, 15 October.

Shaun Wane's side will play the Bati, semi-finalists at the past three World Cups, eight days before England's RLWC opener against Samoa in Newcastle.

It will be the second pre-tournament fixture in the calendar, after June's game against the Combined All-Stars.

"This fixture will be a vital part of our preparations," Wane said.

The Bati feature several stars of the Australian National Rugby League and Super League, with Parramatta winger Maika Sivo, St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama and Penrith back-rower Viliame Kikau among their talents.

Rochdale has a long-standing link with the island nation, with the second largest Fijian population outside of capital city London, while the town's Hornets club have had a number of players from the Bati wear their colours since the 1960s.

This fixture will form part of the club's 150th anniversary celebrations, and again bring international rugby league to their Crown Oil Arena home after they hosted a game in the 2013 tournament.

"I'd like to thank Rochdale Hornets and the Fiji National Rugby League for making this happen," Wane continued.

"The Bati are a very talented side individually and collectively, and I wish them well at RLWC2021."