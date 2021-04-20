Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England winger Tommy Makinson will not be risked as he recovers from a foot injury

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 22 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC local radio plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants have named an unchanged side from the group which were narrowly beaten 25-24 in Super League at Hull KR last Friday evening.

Aidan Sezer made his first appearance of the campaign at Craven Park, and is again included along with fellow halves Jack Cogger and Lee Gaskell.

St Helens have an enforced change as England winger Tommy Makinson misses out with a minor foot injury.

Back-rower Sione Mata'utia is back after completing concussion protocols.

Ian Watson led Salford to a Grand Final and Challenge Cup finals in successive years before moving to Huddersfield this winter, but he is yet to win a league game since taking over.

The return of Sezer and a chance to develop combinations could help spark their season after his absence for the opening three games.

Saints have been ruthless in their quest to claim a third straight title, winning all of their games in all competitions, conceding just 12 points in the league and 30 in total from four games.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Yates, O'Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Jones, English, Cogger, McQueen, Ashworth, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Senior, Wood, Michael

St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Bentley, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Wingfield, Norman, Nisbet