Brad Takairangi reached the semi-finals of the NRL finals series with Parramatta last season

Betfred Super League Venue: Hull College Craven Park Date: Friday, 23 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Brad Takairangi could make his first appearance for Hull KR when they take on Leeds Rhinos in Super League on Friday.

The New Zealand international joined the club from NRL side Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, Leeds name a much-changed squad as they look to bounce back from their defeat by Wigan.

Konrad Hurrell and Ash Handley make their first appearances this term for the trip to Craven Park.

Meanwhile, Leeds also welcome back injured trio King Vuniyayawa, Bodene Thompson and Richie Myler.

The hosts will be without Korbin Sims, who misses out after sustaining another concussion in their win against Huddersfield.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, Takairangi, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, King, Storton, Dagger, Ryan, Milnes, Johnson, Mustapha, Keinhorst.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, Sutcliffe, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Gannon, Eastmond.

Referee: M. Griffiths.