Sam Tomkins was influential in last weekend's 42-6 win against Salford - their first home Super League game of the 2021 season

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website

French prop Jordan Dezaria is in the Catalans Dragons squad to face Warrington, along with fellow front-rower Lambert Belmas.

Steve McNamara's Dragons are after a fourth straight league victory after wins in the opening three rounds, plus the Challenge Cup win over Wakefield.

Wire are unchanged for their first trip to Perpignan in almost two years.

They come off the back of a heavy win over neighbours Leigh followed by last week's unlikely 14-14 draw at Hull.

This will be Wire's first trip to Perpignan since the ill-tempered game in August 2019 when three players were sent off and both clubs were fined following clashes between fans.

Warrington's Jake Mamo received two yellow cards, while Catalans duo Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum were both red-carded after the hooter.

McIlorum returned last week on the bench from his latest suspension, having served the last of his six-game ban.

Fellow former Wigan old boy Joel Tomkins still has one more match to go following his own eight-game ban, but should be available for next Friday's trip to Wakefield.

Catalans (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Laguerre, Baitieri, Kasiano, S Tomkins, Dezaria

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Wrench.

Referee: Liam Moore.