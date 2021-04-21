Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lee Briers won three Challenge Cups during his time as player with Warrington and helped them win the trophy as a coach in 2019

Assistant coach Lee Briers is to leave Warrington Wolves at the end of the season after 25 years with the club.

The 42-year-old joined the Wire as a player in 1997 and is the club's all-time leading points scorer with 2,586 in 425 appearances.

He retired at the end of the 2013 season and worked with the youth and reserve teams before stepping up to assistant in 2018.

Briers said he had "enjoyed every minute" of his time with Warrington.

He won the Challenge Cup three times as a player, and earned the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match in the 2010 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Briers told the club website: external-link "It is an emotional and scary time to be leaving after 25 years but on reflection this is the right time to go and experience something else.

"I wish Daryl Powell and the club all the best for 2022 onwards."

Castleford boss Powell has signed a deal to take over from current Wolves head coach Steve Price at the end of the 2021 season.

Briers' fellow assistant coach Andrew Henderson and head analyst Jack Phillips will also leave the club at the end of the year.