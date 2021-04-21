Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jez Litten has started twice in Super League for Hull KR so far this season and was on the bench in their narrow win against Huddersfield on Friday

Hull Kingston Rovers hooker Jez Litten has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further four years.

The 23-year-old joined Rovers from cross-city rivals Hull FC in 2019 on loan, which turned permanent for 2020.

He has signed until the end of 2022 and has made two appearances in Super League so far this season.

"Jez is someone that we feel that we can build a team around," said Hull KR boss Tony Smith.