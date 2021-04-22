Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rafiuke Taylor captained Wales to victory over England Lions in only their second ever game in 2019

Wales Women's Rugby League have named an extended training squad of 36 as they prepare for the Test match against England in June.

The squad includes 15 new faces as well as 19 players who remain from the first ever squad in 2019.

Carys Marsh, who plays for Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves' Keira McCosh complete the squad.

"I am looking forward to getting on the pitch and working with the squad," said head coach Thomas Brindle.

Wales face England in Warrington on Friday, 25 June.

The squad includes Wales rugby union international players, Sian Moore and Ffion Lewis and former Celtic Dragons and Wales netball international Eleri Michael.

"We held a number of ID days with elite athletes to add to the current squad, and the standard and number of players is a great indicator of the talent in Wales," Brindle added.

Wales training squad: Lianne Fletcher (Aber Valley Wolves), Ffion Jones, Sara Jones, Laura Keeble, Eleri Michael (all Bridgend Blue Bulls), Vicky Lea, Jess McAuley (both British Army), Lauren Aitken, Leanne Burnell, Harriet Cooksey, Danyelle Dinapoli, Seren Gough-Walters, Emily Hughes, Savannah Ledsam, Rebecca Llewellyn Ennis, Sian Moore, Charlie Mundy, Amberley Ruck, Kathryn Salter, Rafiuke Taylor (all Cardiff Blue Dragons), Rebecca Davies (Flintshire Falcons / North Wales Origin), Angharad McCormack (London Broncos), Anne Marie Sayle, Charlotte Williams (both RAF), Karla Benjamin, Shaunni Davies, Ffion Lewis, Zoe Lewis, Joeann McGuire, Claudia Meyrick, Lowri Norkett, Ffion Owen, Sara Prosser, Stacey Wright (all Rhondda Outlaws), Keira McCosh (Warrington Wolves), Carys Marsh (Wigan Warriors).