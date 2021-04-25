Super League: Trio handed two-game RFL penalty notices

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richie Myler, Tyla Hepi and Bureta Faraimo
Richie Myler, Tyla Hepi and Bureta Faraimo are all facing two-game bans if they do not appeal

Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo, Leeds half-back Richie Myler and Castleford prop Tyla Hepi have each received two-game bans following the Super League disciplinary review.

Faraimo was hit with a Grade C high tackle charge following a challenge on Wakefield's Max Jowitt in Friday's win.

Myler has been handed a Grade C penalty notice for questioning the integrity of a match official in defeat by Hull KR.

Hepi was felt to have made dangerous contact in Friday's defeat by Wigan.

His charge, also Grade C, relates to law w 15.1 (i) where the 'Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player'.

The penalty notices will be effective for this weekend's fixtures onwards, subject to an appeal hearing if requested.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured