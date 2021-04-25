Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richie Myler, Tyla Hepi and Bureta Faraimo are all facing two-game bans if they do not appeal

Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo, Leeds half-back Richie Myler and Castleford prop Tyla Hepi have each received two-game bans following the Super League disciplinary review.

Faraimo was hit with a Grade C high tackle charge following a challenge on Wakefield's Max Jowitt in Friday's win.

Myler has been handed a Grade C penalty notice for questioning the integrity of a match official in defeat by Hull KR.

Hepi was felt to have made dangerous contact in Friday's defeat by Wigan.

His charge, also Grade C, relates to law w 15.1 (i) where the 'Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player'.

The penalty notices will be effective for this weekend's fixtures onwards, subject to an appeal hearing if requested.