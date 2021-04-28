Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Centurions were beaten 34-8 by Salford last week, their fourth Super League defeat of the season

Betfred Super League Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Friday, 30 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Winless Leigh Centurions make three changes to their side as they take on in-form St Helens in Super League on Friday.

Junior Sa'u, Matty Wildie and Nathaniel Peteru come in as John Duffy's side look to end a five-game losing run.

Saints make two changes as they look to maintain their 100% record this term.

Tommy Makinson returns from a foot injury and is named alongside Ben Davies, with the injured Joel Thompson and Tom Nisbet missing out.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Sa'u, Tierney, Flower, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Wildie, Gerrard, Peteru, Gee, Mason, McCarthy, Mullen, Peats, Reynolds, Gelling.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Bentley, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Wingfield, Norman, Davies.

Referee: M. Griffiths.