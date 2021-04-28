Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield are without a win this season but put in a spirited performance in their 20-14 loss to Hull FC on Friday

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 30 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity name two new signings as they aim to end their losing run when they take on Catalans Dragons in Super League on Friday.

Olly Ashall Bott and Josh Eaves, who joined on loan from Huddersfield and St Helens respectively, make the squad.

Catalans make two changes for their trip to Yorkshire, with Joel Tomkins and Joe Chan coming into the side.

They replace Benjamin Jullien and the injured Matt Whitley as they look for a fourth league win of the campaign.

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, Kershaw, Ashall-Bott, Eaves, Eseh.

Catalans (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Seguier, Laguerre, J Tomkins, Baitieri, Chan, Kasia, S Tomkins, Dezaria.

Referee: C. Kendall.