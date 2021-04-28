Super League: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 30 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Salford Red Devils will have Kallum Watkins back as they prepare to host Castleford Tigers in Super League on Friday.
Danny Addy and Andy Ackers also return as Salford look for a second straight win after beating Leigh last week.
Cas will be without prop Tyla Hepi who was given a two-game ban for dangerous contact in their loss to Wigan.
Daniel Smith and Jordan Turner also miss out but Jesse Sene-Lefao returns from a one-game ban of his own.
Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Watkins, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Ackers, Ikahihifo, Addy, Roberts, Burke, Johnson, Atkin, Kear, Livett, Greenwood, Williams, Ormondroyd, Lussick, Pauli.
Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Blair, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Sene-Lefao, Eden, Bienek, Peachey, Martin, Hall, O'Brien.
Referee: R. Hicks.