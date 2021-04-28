Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Stadiwm ZipWorld is home to rugby union side RGC 1404 and also the Wales Under-20 side

North Wales Crusaders will play their home games at Stadiwm ZipWorld in Colwyn Bay this season.

Crusaders are unable to play at Wrexham's Queensway Stadium, their home since 2017, due to Covid-19 regulations.

"We've had to adapt on and off the field because of the pandemic," said Crusaders chief executive Andy Moulsdale said.

"But this move creates so many opportunities for the club."

Moulsdale added: "While we'll be doing everything we can to look after our current fan base in Wrexham by working with them to arrange transport to matches once guidelines allow, this is a chance for us to gain more followers across the whole of the region.

"These are really exciting times for the club as we look to have a successful season both on and off the field in League 1."

Crusaders start their league campaign away to London Skolars on 8 May with their first home game against Hunslet the following weekend.