Ian Newbury will coach the new Cardiff-based women's rugby league club

A women's rugby league club is to be launched in Cardiff and will play in the new Women's Super League South

Wales women's assistant coach Ian Newbury will coach the team, who will be overseen by Wales Rugby League.

The name of the new club is to be confirmed.

"The vision is for the new team to play out of Cardiff Arms Park and train at the University of South Wales," said Wales Rugby League chief executive Gareth Kear.

"Our mission is to have a semi-professional Women's Super League team in Cardiff in the next three years.

"It will create an additional level of performance games between our community and international games to help develop our elite players."

The Cardiff team are set to join four other new sides - Bedford Tigers, Cornish Rebels, Golden Ferns and London Broncos - and the British Army in a competition which will start in June.

It will run alongside the existing Women's Super League, Championship and League 1 competitions in the north.