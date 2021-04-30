Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Clubb is in his eighth season with Wigan Warriors having joined from London Broncos from 2014

Wigan Warriors have suspended prop Tony Clubb while they hold an investigation into an alleged racist comment made during their win against Hull FC.

Hull forward Andre Savelio said a Wigan player used a racist remark and reported it to referee James Child.

Child put the incident, which occurred in the 34th minute, on report before the match continued.

"Equality matters, and Wigan and Hull FC are united in this message," a joint Wigan and Hull statement said.

"Both clubs have discussed the matter and are in dialogue with the Rugby Football League, who will review and investigate the incident through the normal match review and disciplinary process."

In the statement, Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said that the club was taking Savelio's accusations "very seriously".

"Our immediate intention is to work closely with Hull and the governing body to gather all the facts and support the investigation process that is in place," he said.

"In the short term, Tony Clubb will be suspended from all club activities. Tony's evidence will be taken into consideration by all parties moving forward and his welfare will remain a responsibility of Wigan Warriors throughout the investigation."

After the game, which Wigan won 16-14 to maintain their 100% record this season in Super League, Savelio said on social media that he was the recipient of the abuse and he would "not sit quietly" on the issue.

"I'm hopeful a camera or microphone clocked it and it's dealt with," he said.

Hull FC chief executive James Clark added: "Andre has the full support of everyone at our club and we will work hard to ensure this incident is thoroughly investigated and that his voice can be heard."

On Thursday, the Rugby Football League said it would join football's social media boycott this weekend to tackle abuse and discrimination, with the sport's governing body and its leading clubs and players taking part.