Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The alleged racist language used by Tony Clubb came in the 15th minute of Wigan's game against Hull FC

Wigan Warriors prop Tony Clubb has been charged with using racist language during their Super League win against Hull FC on Thursday.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have made a comment towards Hull forward Andre Savelio, who reported it to referee James Child during the match.

Clubb has been charged with a Grade F offence and faces a minimum eight-game ban if found guilty.

He was suspended by Wigan on Friday while they hold an investigation.

The Rugby Football League has charged Clubb with "unacceptable language/abuse based on national or ethnic origin", with Grade F the highest tariff that can be applied.

He must attend an independent operational rules tribunal on Tuesday to answer the charge.

On Friday Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said the club was taking Savelio's accusations "very seriously".

The RFL has joined football's social media boycott this weekend to tackle abuse and discrimination, with the sport's governing body and its leading clubs and players taking part.

Meanwhile, Hull FC's Jake Connor and Brad Fash have been charged with Grade B offences from the same game, carrying a one-match suspension that can be challenged at Tuesday's tribunal.

Catalans Dragons' Jordan Dezeria also has the option of challenging a one-game ban after being charged with a dangerous throw in their victory at Wakefield on Friday.