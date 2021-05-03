Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Emily Rudge took her try tally to six for the season after just two games for Saints

Women's Super League champions Leeds Rhinos continued their dominant start to the season with a 72-0 win over Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.

Their 2019 Grand Final and Challenge Cup final opponents Castleford also made it two wins from two, beating Wakefield 44-0 in round two.

St Helens have scored 176 points in two games with none in reply after their 90-0 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Wigan also kept opponents Bradford scoreless in a 38-0 victory.

Ellie Oldroyd, Hanna Butcher, Fran Goldthorp and Adaoha Akwiwu all scored doubles for Leeds in their dominant victory over Featherstone, while the returning Caitlin Beevers also got her season off the mark with a try.

England duo Emily Rudge and Amy Hardcastle helped themselves to four tries apiece as St Helens cut loose against Super League newcomers Huddersfield.

Rachael Woosey, an off-season union convert to league, continued her impressive progress with a hat-trick as Derek Hardman's Saints racked up 18 tries.

Castleford's post-Lindsay Anfield era remains unbeaten under the guidance of Kirsty Moroney and Marie Colley, after their thumping of Wakefield in the Calder derby.

Hollie-Mae Dodd, who made her debut in the 2019 Challenge Cup final, scored a hat-trick as England stand-off Georgia Roche made her first appearance of the year.

Anna Mary Davies scored twice for Wigan as they outclassed Bradford, while Amy Boardman and Emily Stirzaker also crossed.