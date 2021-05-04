Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Grace from Port Talbot caught the eye at under-16s level for Ospreys and South Wales Scorpions

Regan Grace has signed a contract extension which will keep him at St Helens until the end of the 2022 Super League season.

The Welsh winger has scored 70 tries in 116 appearances since his debut in 2017.

Grace, 24, has also impressed for Wales in the World Cup Nines.

"I am buzzing to sign on for another year on top of my current deal. I am excited to see what we can achieve both this season and next," he said.

"A one year extension keeps me on my toes and keeps me playing my best."

Club chairman Eamonn McManus added: "Regan is one of the most thrilling players in Super League.

"He has improved greatly with us over the last few years and what is even more exciting is we know he can get even better."