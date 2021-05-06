Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 7 May Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Catalans Dragons have former Wire back-rower Benjamin Jullien and prop Mathieu Cozza back in the squad for the trip to Leeds in the Challenge Cup last eight.

Front-rower Jordan Dezaria is suspended and Paul Seguier is out injured.

Warrington Wolves make just one change as full-back Matty Ashton is unavailable having limped out of the win over Hull KR last weekend.

Stef Ratchford, Greg Inglis or Gareth Widdop could slot in at the back, while winger Tom Lineham comes into the side.

This tie is a repeat of Catalans' most famous victory, their 2018 success against the Primrose and Blue in the final at Wembley.

Both sides are among the front runners in Super League with just a defeat apiece, with Warrington overcoming the Dragons in Perpignan just a fortnight ago.

The game is being played in Leeds for broadcast reasons, and means the Dragons must sacrifice home advantage for a second time, having been selected for the last round by the BBC.

Catalans (from): Morgue, Yaha, Langi, Whare, Davies, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Laguerre, J. Tomkins, Cozza, Baitieri, Chan, Kasiano, S. Tomkins

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, Inglis, King, Lineham, Mamo, Mulhern,Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.