Elliot Kear: Wales captain to leave Salford for Bulls and fire service
Wales captain Elliot Kear is to drop a level from Super League's Salford Red Devils to Bradford Bulls and become a firefighter in West Yorkshire.
Salford have given the 32-year-old wing their blessing for the move, which will take place at the end of May.
"This step down to competing on a part-time basis will allow Elliot to build a future outside of the sport," said Red Devils boss Richard Marshall.
Kear said on social media: "I'm doing what's best for me and my family."
Marshall added: "Elliot has been fantastic to work with and coach, and he is a character that will certainly be missed at the club."