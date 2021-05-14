Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Elliot Kear is set to lead Wales into the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, which starts in October

Wales captain Elliot Kear is to drop a level from Super League's Salford Red Devils to Bradford Bulls and become a firefighter in West Yorkshire.

Salford have given the 32-year-old wing their blessing for the move, which will take place at the end of May.

"This step down to competing on a part-time basis will allow Elliot to build a future outside of the sport," said Red Devils boss Richard Marshall.

Kear said on social media: "I'm doing what's best for me and my family."

Marshall added: "Elliot has been fantastic to work with and coach, and he is a character that will certainly be missed at the club."