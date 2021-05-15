Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Former Leeds winger Ryan Hall is Super League's joint top scorer this season with six tries in five games

Betfred Super League Venue: Wheldon Road Date: Monday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford will play in front of a home crowd for the first time in 14 months as they play host to Hull KR.

Tyla Hepi and youngster Sam Hall come in as Cas boss Daryl Powell is forced into changes to replace the suspended Liam Watts and Grant Millington (knee).

Tony Smith's Rovers have winger Ethan Ryan out with a wrist injury.

But former Cas forward Will Maher is fit following a hamstring injury and may make his first appearance of the season against his old club.

Third-placed Cas have won four of their five games so far this season, but Rovers had enjoyed back-to-back wins over Huddersfield and Leeds, prior to last weekend's eight-try thumping at Warrington.

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Holmes, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Hepi, Clare, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Turner, Bienek, Peachey, Martin, Hall, O'Brien

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, King, Storton, Dagger, Milnes, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha, Keinhorst.