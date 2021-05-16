Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Daniel Smith has made five appearances for Castleford Tigers this season

Castleford Tigers forward Daniel Smith has signed a new contract to stay with the Super League club for a further two years.

The 28-year-old joined the Tigers from Huddersfield Giants in 2019 and has gone on to make 34 appearances.

Smith, who has played five games this season, helped Cas beat Salford as they reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

"I'm over the moon really, it's a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders. I always wanted to stay here," he said.

"I'm glad we've got it done now and I can concentrate on winning something and hopefully keep playing consistently."

Castleford face Hull KR on Monday night with the fixture able to welcome a limited number of fans due to the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.