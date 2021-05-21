Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Burgess' last game for Wigan was the 2020 Grand Final

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 May Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils winger Joe Burgess could make his debut against his old club, after he was included in the squad following an ankle injury.

Burgess' return is offset by the loss of half-back Kevin Brown to injury following the defeat by St Helens.

Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam names the same 21 that were selected for the win against Leigh last time out.

Ex-Red Devils winger Jake Bibby is the top scorer in the league, with eight tries to his name so far.

Wigan, along with champions Saints, are one of just two clubs with a 100% record so far this season, despite missing key members of the backline such as England centre Oliver Gildart and Liam Marshall.

Richard Marshall has had no such fortune since replacing Ian Watson as head coach at Salford, with five defeats from six so far.

Burgess' return adds some extra strike but the loss of playmaker Brown, the Red Devils' chief orchestrator, is a major blow.

Salford (from); Escare, Sio, Watkins, Burgess, Lolohea, Mossop, Ikahihifo, Lannon, Pauli, Taylor, Addy, Burke, Atkin, Kear, Livett, Greenwood, Williams, Ormondroyd, Wells, Lussick, Patton.

Wigan (from): French, Manfredi, Hardaker, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, Hanley, Hastings.