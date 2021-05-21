Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jacob Miller has been absent since Wakefield's round three defeat by St Helens in Super League

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity are boosted by the return of centre Bill Tupou and half-back Jacob Miller for Sunday's game.

It means Chris Chester can call on his first-choice halves pairing of Miller and Mason Lino for the first time since the St Helens game in round three.

Hull KR have named just 20 players following the withdrawal of prop George King with a hip injury.

There is also a doubt over centre Brad Takairangi, after he picked up an ankle knock in the win over Castleford.

Rovers have won three of their past four matches in Super League to push themselves up the table under Tony Smith, and with an entertaining style too, inspired by Jordan Abdull.

Chester, who coached Hull KR to the 2015 Challenge Cup final during his time in charge there, has seen his Trinity side struggle this season, although the lack of continuity in the halves has been an issue.

They were unlucky against Leeds last time out, as Joe Westerman's performance helped them run the Rhinos close in their 15-13 golden point defeat.

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Arundel, Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Ashall-Bott, Eaves

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, Storton, Dagger, Milnes, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha, Keinhorst