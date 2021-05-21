Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richie Myler has missed the past two Leeds Rhinos games due to suspension

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Sunday, 23 May Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos make four changes to their side as they prepare to welcome Hull FC in Super League on Sunday.

Zane Tetevano and Richie Myler return from suspension while Bodene Thompson and James Donaldson are both back from injury.

Meanwhile, their opponents Hull FC make just one change to their side ahead of the trip to Headingley.

Ben McNamara comes into their squad and replaces Mitieli Vulikijapani, who joined Bradford on loan on Thursday.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Gannon.

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Fonua, Reynolds, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Sao, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Wynne, Scott.

Referee: M. Griffiths