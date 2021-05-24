Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The steepling terraces at Odsal have been quiet since September 2019's 'final game' against Sheffield

Bradford Bulls are to return to their traditional Odsal home after signing an 18-month tenancy agreement with the Rugby Football League.

The Championship side vacated the stadium in September 2019, citing rising maintenance and upkeep costs, and moved in with Dewsbury Rams.

Odsal has been in the RFL's hands since they bought it from the club in 2012, and was Bradford's home from 1934.

Sunday's game against York City Knights marks the Bulls' return to the city.

A crowd of up to 4,000 will be on hand to witness the homecoming, under Covid-19 restrictions.

"The club are delighted to confirm that its fixture against York will be staged at Odsal Stadium," said chairman Nigel Wood.

"While the stadium is not yet exactly as we want it to be, and there is still work to do yet, nevertheless it provides the best opportunity to allow most supporters the chance to view the action in person.

"The match will have a limited capacity in line with Covid protocols and we ask for everyone's understanding in that regard."

Odsal has also recently seen the return of stock car racing at the venue, after an absence of 23 years.

It once held a world record crowd of 102,569 for the 1954 Challenge Cup final replay between Warrington and Halifax, and was the scene of Super League triumphs for Bradford during the 1990s era of 'Bullmania'.