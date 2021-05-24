Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Inglis scored on his debut for Warrington in their win against Hull KR on 1 May

Warrington back Greg Inglis will be out for up to two months after tearing his hamstring, head coach Steve Price said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old joined the club on a 12-month deal for the 2021 season having come out of retirement.

Inglis sustained the injury in their defeat by Huddersfield on 17 May, which was only his third Wire appearance.

"It's unfortunate as he was starting to find some good footy," Price said before their match against Salford.

"This game is a rollercoaster - some really good highs and some big lows.

"Greg understands what it takes and we'll get round him, support him. It won't be too far until he's back playing."

Having missed the first five games of the season as he gained fitness, Inglis went on to score on his debut against Hull KR.

Warrington are currently fourth in Super League heading into Thursday's trip to Salford, having won four of their seven fixtures this season.