Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Watts was banned for two games after a challenge in the cup win over Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-a-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 28 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers have prop Liam Watts back after suspension while back-rowers Cheyse Blair and Adam Milner also return to the squad.

Full-back Niall Evalds, back-row Adam Milner, and prop Lewis Bienek are all absent for the Tigers.

Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar makes no changes to the 21-strong group that was edged out by Hull FC last weekend.

Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Walters, Jack Broadbent and Bodene Thompson were the four to miss on the game last week.

Daryl Powell's Tigers have lost their past two games after an impressive start, and also have a Challenge Cup semi-final on the horizon against future employers Warrington.

Injuries though have left the Tigers short of senior personnel, such as Blair and Grant Millington in recent weeks.

Leeds also have crucial squad depth missing - such as Rob Lui, Harry Newman and Alex Sutcliffe - and have won just twice in Super League this season, both against Wakefield.

The previous meeting between the two teams finished 18-10 to Cas in early April, although it took a late Jordan Turner try to settle that game.

Castleford (from): Derrell Olpherts, Peter Mata'utia, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Danny Richardson, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Oliver Holmes, Cheyse Blair, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Jacques O"Neill, Tyla Hepi, James Clare, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Greg Eden, Suaia Matagi, Jordan Turner, Lewis Peachey, Brad Martin.

Leeds (from): Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Luke Gale, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, King Vuniyayawa, Bodene Thompson, Sam Walters, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jarrod O'Connor, Jack Broadbent, Morgan Gannon.