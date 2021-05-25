Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Regan Grace is a notable absentee for Saints

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 28 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens winger Regan Grace is out of the squad, despite recovering from a knock at the end of Saturday's defeat by Catalans in Perpignan.

The Wales international is replaced by 2019 academy captain back-rower Sam Royle, in the only change to Kristian Woolf's 21-man pool.

Hull FC's Josh Bowden is back for the first time since he was sidelined by an elbow injury in April.

Full-back Connor Wynne makes way for the prop in Brett Hodgson's line-up.

Friday's game is a litmus test for Saints, after their 100% record was ended by Catalans at the weekend, in a game in which they looked out-of-sorts despite a late rally.

Woolf has only lost two league games in his time at the club, while Saints have been beaten only 14 times since the start of the 2018 season.

Hodgson's Hull have forced their way into the Super League reckoning this season built on stubborn defence, with 97 points conceded in seven games, and the creativity of Jake Connor, Josh Reynolds and Marc Sneyd.

Former Saints winger Adam Swift has also been a revelation out wide with five tries this season, including last time out against Leeds.

This game is a dress rehearsal for next week's Challenge Cup semi-final at Leigh, to be shown on 5 June, BBC One at 14:30 BST.

St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Percival, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Knowles, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Simm, Norman, Davies, Royle.

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Fonua, Reynolds, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Sao, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Bowden, Scott.