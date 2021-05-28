Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George King missed the Wakefield defeat last week but is back in the Rovers squad

Betfred Super League Venue: Hull College Craven Park Date: Sun, 30 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR could have prop George King and back-rower Dean Hadley back after injury, as Tony Smith named both players in his 21-man squad.

Prop Korbin Sims is available after his red card at Wakefield last week was rescinded by the disciplinary panel.

Leigh Centurions are boosted by spine players Liam Hood and Joe Mellor for the trip to Craven Park.

However, John Duffy will be without outside back Matty Russell and prop Adam Sidlow through injury.

Rovers had won three of their past four before turning up at winless Wakefield last weekend, but were unpicked by Trinity for a disappointing defeat.

Head coach Smith has kept faith with his squad despite the loss, which came without King and saw Hadley take a boot to the face.

Leigh are yet to win a game and are the lowest scorers with just 88 points from their opening seven games.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, King, Storton, Dagger, Milnes, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha,, Keinhorst.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Thornley, Sa'u, Tierney, Mellor, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Wildie, Peteru, Ellis, Gee, McCarthy, Elliot, Peats, Reynolds, Gelling