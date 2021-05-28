Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kyle Wood had two spells at Huddersfield

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sun, 30 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield have former Huddersfield hooker Kyle Wood available and in the 21-man squad for the visit of his old club to Belle Vue.

Playmaker Jacob Miller returned to the side against Hull KR last week and he is again included to partner Mason Lino in the halves.

Huddersfield include back-rower Joe Wardle and former Trinity loanee Olly Ashall-Bott in their squad.

There is no place for prop Luke Yates as he serves a one-game ban.

Head coach Chris Chester saw his Trinity side pick up their first win of the season last weekend at home to Hull KR, with the returning Bill Tupou and Miller prominent in their best work.

Their return to form will be tested by Huddersfield, who are in a purple patch of their own with three wins from the past four.

Ian Watson's side thrashed Leigh in their last outing, and he has even been able to loan several players not involved to Championship clubs to give them some game time.

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Arundel, Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Eaves

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Leutele, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, O'Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Jones, English, Greenwood, Cogger, McQueen, Ashworth, Cunningham, Cudjoe, Gavet, Trout, Ashall-Bott