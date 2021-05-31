Zak Hardaker: Wigan Warriors back receives two-game ban for Sam Tomkins headbutt
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wigan Warriors' Zak Hardaker has been banned for two matches following his dismissal for a headbutt in his side's heavy defeat against Catalans Dragons.
Hardaker was red-carded by referee James Child in the 78th minute of Warriors' 48-0 defeat on Saturday after making contact with Sam Tomkins' head.
Joel Tomkins faces a three to five-game ban after being charged with punching in retaliation to the incident.
He will learn his fate at a tribunal on 1 June.
The Rugby Football League disciplinary review panel also banned Wakefield's Matt Ashurst for two games for a dangerous throw, with George Griffin of Castleford and Leigh's Ben Reynolds handed one-game suspensions for dangerous contact and tripping respectively.
Huddersfield's James Gavet has also received a one-game ban, for raising the knee in the tackle, and Castleford's Danny Richardson has been given a caution for dangerous contact.