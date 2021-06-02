Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

John Duffy had three spells at Leigh as a player

Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy has left the club after an eight-game losing run in the 2021 Super League.

Duffy, 40, had been in charge since November 2018 and his final game was a 40-16 defeat at Hull KR on Sunday.

Leigh replaced Toronto Wolfpack in the competition in December but are bottom of the table, having lost all their league matches this season.

"Now it is time for someone else to step in and hopefully get the first win and then some more," Duffy said.

"I am gutted that my time is up. I had a good chat with [owner] Derek Beaumont and we agreed that something needed to change.

"There are not many who can say that they coached the club they loved and I am grateful I was given the opportunity."

Assistant coach Kurt Haggerty will take over as head coach in the short term.

Duffy, who played 202 games for Leigh in three separate spells between 2001 and 2012, was appointed after coaching roles at Swinton Lions and Featherstone Rovers and a long spell as Scotland co-coach alongside Chris Chester.

He guided Leigh to the Championship play-offs in 2019, then oversaw the switch to a full-time playing operation before the 2020 season, before the club's elevation to the Super League following Toronto's withdrawal.

Beaumont thanked Duffy for his "dedication, commitment and outstanding work ethic".

"It has been a really difficult time as he massively cares about the club, the fans, the town of Leigh and me and my wife personally," Beaumont said.

"He took on the role when the club was at a low point following the circumstances of 2018.

"I have seen in detail the meticulous effort that he has made, and it saddens me to have to make these comments.

"In the end John wants the same as me, the best for the club, not himself and therefore it wasn't a difficult conversation that we had. Something needed to change, and we both recognised that."