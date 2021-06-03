Betfred Women's Challenge Cup final Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Saturday, 5 June Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC local radio and live text on the BBC Sport website.

St Helens and England star Jodie Cunningham says Saturday's Women's Challenge Cup Final against York will be the "real thing."

The match is expected to draw the biggest-ever television audience for a women's rugby league game when it is shown live on BBC Two on Saturday morning, with coverage starting at 11:00 BST.

Cunningham has played in four previous Challenge Cup finals for community club Thatto Heath, before the inception of the Women's Super League.

But she says it now feels like the competition has taken on all the magic and romance of the men's game.

"Before it was still called the Challenge Cup for women, prior to the Women's Super League," the 29-year-old told this week's 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"Back then it was just the next step up, a big game and the chance to prove you were the best team in that competition, but it didn't feel like the Challenge Cup in the sense of the great competition that we associate with the men, with all the heritage and esteem.

"It didn't have that essence until the last few years. The opportunity we get now, being on the BBC live for the first time ever, that's added pressure, but it makes it so much more special to be part of it."

Newly-bolstered York looking for a shock

Saints will start as strong favourites, boasting a host of England internationals such as Emily Rudge, Faye Gaskin and Tara Jones in their squad, although the York side has been massively strengthened in the last couple of months.

Highly-rated coach Lindsay Anfield, having recently left Castleford, then took up the job at York for the start of the year.

And she's been joined at the North Yorkshire club by five former Tigers players. A club that barely rated in the race for honours is now a genuine contender for silverware.

"They're pretty much a new squad." added Cunningham. "They've still got lots of talent that they had there already, but they've stepped up another level because they know they're really fighting for something now.

"It's definitely not just the new signings we have to be aware of, as a team they look dangerous. But we're focusing on ourselves, as we did in the Leeds game.

"Obviously we've looked at their games, we've analysed them, but we know that if we play as well as we can and to our potential that we can definitely lift that trophy."

Television can give women's game lift-off

The match is also chance for the booming women's game to take another giant stride forward, given the level of interest it has already generated.

And Cunningham says that players on both sides on Saturday will be aware of the exposure they're getting on terrestrial television.

"We're doing it not just for ourselves and our families, we're doing it for the women's game. We want to put on a show and prove that this is something to get behind, something to invest in and that's an area of growth for rugby league." she said.

"It's not just what happens on the pitch and how many tickets are sold for the game. In terms of exposure of the game, the women's game is providing a different angle.

"You can then look at commercial deals that are coming into rugby league, not just the women's game, but the sport of rugby league."