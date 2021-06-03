Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Saturday, 5 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, local radio and live text on the BBC Sport website.

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf says their recent Super League win over Hull FC will have no bearing on Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final.

Saints, who have not won the cup since 2008, won 34-16 in last week's regular-season encounter with the Airlie Birds.

However, Hull have cup pedigree, with successes in 2016 and 2017, and have already seen off Featherstone and Wigan to reach the last four.

"We're expecting a really tough game and it's a different game," Woolf said.

"We're really happy with what we did on the weekend, but there's a lot more on the line this week, and Hull will want to throw themselves into this competition.

"There will be a different intent from Hull. The last time they lost to Wigan in a league game and then challenged them in the cup and came away with a win."

Hull FC have made a strong start under off-season appointment Brett Hodgson, although the Saints loss was their third defeat of the year so far.

The Black and Whites have always bounced back from their losses with a win in the current campaign, in particular with their quarter-final dismantling of Wigan in similar circumstances.

They will have to follow that trend in order to progress to Wembley for the third time in six years.

"We have to trust in our system and believe that we can win," Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside.

"We'll go there with a plan on how we feel we can do to maximise what we do with the ball.

"We need to complete better and to kick better, and ultimately defensively still apply ourselves as we have done for a number of weeks at Super League level."

Saints are bolstered by the return of wingers Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace for the game, but centre Mark Percival is ruled out.

Hull FC are missing back-rower Joe Cator, but otherwise there is a near-full complement for Hodgson to pick from.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Thompson, Knowles, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Simm, Norman, Royle

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Fonua, Reynolds, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Sau,Johnstone, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Bowden, Wynne, Scott