Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Saturday, 5 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, local radio and live text on the BBC Sport website.

Departing Warrington boss Steve Price says he has no time for personal reflection before Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Castleford.

Price will end a four-year stay at the Wire this autumn and will be replaced by his opposite number on the touchline in Tigers boss Daryl Powell.

The cup is one of two opportunities for Price to end his stint on a high.

"I'm not even thinking about that, I'm just focusing on an 80-minute performance," Price said.

"It's about preparing the boys for Saturday, that's all my main focus is and I'm not looking too far ahead.

"It's all about preparing and delivering. We had to stay ahead of the game and build on the solid rhythm we've had."

Under Price, Warrington have reached at least a semi-final spot in the competition in every year of his tenure and have been to Wembley twice - losing to Catalans in 2018 and stunning St Helens a year later.

He also experienced Grand Final defeat by Wigan in his first season at the club in 2018.

There is a similar enthusiasm for Powell to end his own spell at Castleford on a high, in his ninth and final season as head coach before moving to the Halliwell Jones.

His Tigers were finalists in 2014 - his first full year in charge - but lost to Leeds Rhinos at Wembley; and they came extremely close to Grand Final glory in 2017 but for the Rhinos again having Cas' measure.

"The 2017 season was outstanding," Powell told BBC Sport. "We didn't manage to win the Super League trophy which was hugely disappointing.

"But we have an opportunity here now, we're 80 minutes away from a Challenge Cup final, we're playing against a really talented team in Warrington, but we've just got to play well."

Castleford have replaced Danny Richardson, George Griffin, Greg Eden, and Lewis Peachey with Niall Evalds, Adam Milner, Alex Foster, and Gareth O'Brien in Saturday's squad.

Foster has not played since pre-season.

Warrington have recalled Ellis Longstaff and Connor Wrench from Championship side Newcastle Thunder for their squad as back-rower Jason Clark has a calf strain.

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Holmes, Blair, Milner, Massey, Foster, O'Neill, Hepi, Clare, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Matagi, Martin, O'Brien

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Wrench, Widdop.