Jack Welsby: St Helens half-back signs new three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
St Helens half-back Jack Welsby has signed a new three-year deal to keep him at the Super League club until the end of the 2024 season.
The 20-year-old scored the dramatic last-ditch winning try to give Saints victory in the 2020 Grand Final.
He has made a fine start to this season and scored in the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull FC on Saturday.
"I am buzzing to sign another contract extension. I love it here," he told the club website.