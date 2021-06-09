Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kevin Brown forged his way into the England squad for the 2017 World Cup

Salford and former England half-back Kevin Brown is to retire at the end of the season, ending a 20-year professional career.

The 36-year-old, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, played half-back in the 2017 World Cup final.

After starting out at Wigan, he played 361 senior games for Huddersfield, Widnes, Warrington, Leigh and Salford.

"[It] will be my last year as a professional player," Brown put in a social media post. external-link

"Thanks to everyone who has played a part in helping me since being the age of six.

"I wish it didn't have to end but time slows for nobody, I've loved every minute."

Brown, who played in a Grand Final with Warrington and four Challenge Cup finals without winning, is battling to return from an injury which requires an operation, but hopes to be "back as soon as possible" to make a further appearance for Salford this term.