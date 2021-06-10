Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall has scored two hat-tricks in Super League this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Hull College Craven Park Date: Friday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR welcome back George King (hip) as they look to secure back-to-back wins.

Winger Ryan Hall is Super League's top try-scorer so far this season with 10 from eight games.

Salford Red Devils centre Kallum Watkins is facing up to three months out with the knee injury he suffered in the defeat by Warrington.

Ben Davies has joined on loan from St Helens and is set to make his debut in Watkins' place.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, King, Storton, Lewis, Milnes, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha, Keinhorst.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Burgess, Lolohea, Mossop, Ackers, Okahihifo, Lannon, Pauli, Taylor, Roberts, Burke, Johnson, Atkin, Livett, Williams, Ormondroyd, Wells, Luckley, Patton, Davies.