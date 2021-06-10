Super League: Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Warrington Wolves have named an unchanged side to play Wakefield Trinity in Super League on Friday.
The Wire were defeated 35-20 by Castleford in the Challenge Cup semi-final last Saturday but thrashed Salford 62-18 in their most recent league fixture.
Wakefield head coach Chris Chester has also named an unchanged squad for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Kelepi Tanginoa is fit to face Warrington after picking up a dead leg in Wakefield's win against Leigh Centurions on Sunday.
Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Wrench.
Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Arundel, Walker, Aydin, Kershaw.
Referee: M. Griffiths.