Warrington Wolves were defeated by Castleford in their Challenge Cup semi-final, meaning they missed out on a fourth final appearance in six seasons

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves have named an unchanged side to play Wakefield Trinity in Super League on Friday.

The Wire were defeated 35-20 by Castleford in the Challenge Cup semi-final last Saturday but thrashed Salford 62-18 in their most recent league fixture.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester has also named an unchanged squad for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Kelepi Tanginoa is fit to face Warrington after picking up a dead leg in Wakefield's win against Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Wrench.

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Arundel, Walker, Aydin, Kershaw.

Referee: M. Griffiths.