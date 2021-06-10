Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Centurions have lost all of their fixtures so far this season and are without a head coach after John Duffy's exit earlier in June

Betfred Super League Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Winless Leigh Centurions make four changes to their side as they welcome Catalans Dragons to Leigh Sports Village in Super League on Saturday.

Matty Russell, Nathan Mason and Nathaniel Peteru return from injury and Ben Reynolds is back from suspension.

Catalans also make four changes as they look to go top of the table.

Fouad Yaha, Paul Seguier, Lambert Belmas and Jason Baitieri come in to replace Joel Tomkins, Gil Dudson, Corentin Le Cam and Jordan Dezaria.

The second-placed Dragons only trail leaders St Helens on points difference.

But with Saints and third-placed Wigan both having their games on Friday called off because of positive Covid-19 cases in their opponents' camps, the French side will go top of Super League with a victory.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Sa'u, Tierney, Mellor, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Bell, Wildie, Peteru, Ellis, Gee, Mason, McCarthy, Mullen, Elliot, Peats, Reynolds.

Catalans (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, McIlorum, Bousquet, McMeeken, Garcia, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Belmas, Laguerre, Baitieri, Chan, Kasiano, S Tomkins, Rouge.

Referee: T. Grant.