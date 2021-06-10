Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Westerman won his only previous cap against Samoa in 2014

Wakefield loose forward Joe Westerman and Warrington half-back Gareth Widdop are among four players added to Shaun Wane's England squad preparing for the Rugby League World Cup this autumn.

Catalans Dragons wing Tom Davies and Wakefield centre Reece Lyne have also been added by head coach Wane.

"I watch every Super League game, every week, and the door is always open to players who are performing," he said.

"I've been impressed in recent weeks by what I've seen from these four."

The experienced Widdop, 32, has returned after featuring regularly under Wane's predecessors Steve McNamara and Wayne Bennett, while Westerman could make his first international appearance since 2014.

Next Wednesday, Wane will announce his squad for the match against the Combined Nations All Stars in Warrington on 25 June.

It is part of a historic double-header - with England's women facing Wales on the same night, and both matches set to be played in front of a potential crowd of 4,000 at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The men's match will be 56-year-old Wane's first in charge of his country.

He is preparing his team for a Rugby League World Cup that will be hosted in England this October and November.