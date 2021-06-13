Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Just one of Sunday's four scheduled WSL matches will go ahead

Two of Sunday's Women's Super League matches have been postponed because of a lack of medical cover.

Wakefield Trinity's clash with York City Knights, and Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos were both due to be held at Wakefield's Mobile Rocket Stadium.

St Helens' derby with Wigan Warriors was already off after a positive Covid-19 case in the Saints ranks.

In Sunday's sole surviving fixture, Warrington won 44-8 at Huddersfield to earn their first Super League victory.

It is hoped the three postponed matches will be rearranged next month.